HELP SAVE A LIFE! (If you can’t foster PLEASE SHARE!) Open your heart and home to foster! Look at these innocent beautiful faces. These are pups that have been bought into this world and now left homeless in a kill shelter to die. But they don’t have to! Help us help them! By offering a temporary spot for a few weeks you are not only saving there lives but making room for another pup to have a chance to stay a little longer in the shelter to get a chance of its own forever home. All these little faces are in need of foster homes in order to save there lives. Won’t you open your hearts and homes to help? We provide food, supplies needed, and all medical care until they find there own forever home. It’s ok if you don’t have a fenced-in yard. It’s okay that you have children or young children. It’s okay that you have a full-time job. These things do NOT disqualify you from being able to Foster or adopt. By joining us you are not only helping them but making great friendships along the way! If intrested in fostering any one of these guys please visit our website to fill out a volunteer Application today! Visit our website at WOOF GANG RESCUE