HELP SAVE A LIFE! Woof Gang Rescue needs fosters for dogs and puppies
Are you looking to make a diffrence by helping save innocent lives? WGR is currently seeking fosters for the dog’s and pups below. No they are not avaible for adoption yet as without a foster home we can not save them out of the shelter. Foster homes do have the first choice to adopt once hold time is up. We provide food, medical vet care, support, and a family fun atmosphere! If you have ever thought about it now is a time to step up and save a life. We have a momma and brand new babies, which can be scary at first but momma does all the work for the first 5 weeks, we would provide all needed for her and babies. As well as several others that want to live! What are you waiting for? Visit our website to apply! NO you don’t need a fenced in yard and you CAN foster with children!! Apply at www.woofgangrescue.com