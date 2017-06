Help Wanted-Light Assembly & Packaging Positions

Letsch Staffing is hiring-LIGHT ASSEMBLY

& PACKAGING

• 2nd shift positions, goes through August; perfect for college students.

• Pay rate is $9.50, after successful registration could start right away.

• The right candidate must have reliable transportation.

Start your application online today at www.letschstaffing.com or make an appointment at 262-886-8179.