High Wind Warning In Effect Until 5 p.m.

. HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

High Wind Warning…which is in effect until 5 PM CST this

afternoon. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.

Counties under the warning :Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-

Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-

* TIMING…West winds of 30 to 40 mph with some gusts 55 to 60

mph. The winds may ease a bit later this afternoon. At this time

it appears the highest winds will occur from 10 AM through 3

PM.

* WINDS…West at 30 to 40 with gusts of 55 to 60 mph possible.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult…

especially for high profile vehicles. Secure small objects,

like garbage cans, as they will blow around easily.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.