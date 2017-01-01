The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
High Wind Warning…which is in effect until 5 PM CST this
afternoon. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.
Counties under the warning :Marquette-Green Lake-Fond Du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-
Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha-
* TIMING…West winds of 30 to 40 mph with some gusts 55 to 60
mph. The winds may ease a bit later this afternoon. At this time
it appears the highest winds will occur from 10 AM through 3
PM.
* WINDS…West at 30 to 40 with gusts of 55 to 60 mph possible.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult…
especially for high profile vehicles. Secure small objects,
like garbage cans, as they will blow around easily.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.