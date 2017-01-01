High Wind Watch Issued Starting Wednesday Night

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE & KENOSHA…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a High Wind Watch…which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* TIMING…Late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph. Highest

gusts expected near Lake michigan.

* IMPACTS…Loose objects will be blown around and high profile

vehicles will encounter difficulty. Some tree damage is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest

forecasts.