…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE & KENOSHA…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a High Wind Watch…which is in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
* TIMING…Late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.
* WINDS…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 60 mph. Highest
gusts expected near Lake michigan.
* IMPACTS…Loose objects will be blown around and high profile
vehicles will encounter difficulty. Some tree damage is likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph…or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.