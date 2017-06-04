Home on Russet Street Damaged from Thursday Night Fire

On 4/6/2017 at 10:31 the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department along with the Fire Bells responded 1607 Russet St for report of a structure fire. Fire crews responded to a 911 call from the owner of the home stating that her “tanning bed was on fire.” The three occupants of the home attempted to put this fire out unsuccessfully before our arrival. Upon arrival fire crews quickly extinguished the fire showing from the basement window before entering and extinguishing the remaining fire. The Red Cross wasn’t needs as the occupants made their own housing arrangements. The property was turned over to a restoration company on scene. This fire is currently under investigation with no injuries to report. Fire officials report that there was $40,000 in damages