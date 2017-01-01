Homes for Independent Living is HIRING-No Experience Needed

Homes for Independent Living Is Now Hiring!

No Experience Required

** Direct Support Professionals **

Positions: Full–Time and Part–Time

Shifts: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd

Location: Burlington, Racine, and Waterford

In a Direct Care position, you will assist in:

 Empower clients to use their own coping skills and make healthy decisions

 Health monitoring including passing medication, personal cares, etc..

 Recreational activities such as watching movies and shopping

 Daily living activities such as meal preparation and light housekeeping

Position requires:

 High school diploma or equivalent

 Exceptional communication and problem solving skills

 Valid driver’s license for 3 years with an acceptable driving record

HIL offers competitive pay and benefits package:

 Affordable insurance for full-time: Health, Dental, and Vision

 Generous Paid-Time Off / Vacation

 401(k) Retirement Plan AND Employee Stock Ownership Plan

 PAID CBRF training and more!

To apply:

Questions? Contact a Recruiter at 920-568-9554 An Equal Employment Opportunity Employer