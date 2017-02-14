Horlick Student Charged After Allegedly Touching Female Student Repeatedly

Jayro Juarez, 17 of Racine has been charged with 4th Degree Sexual Assault, Disorderly Conduct and two counts of

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor. He made his initial appearance on those charges Tuesday February 14, 2017 and was given a $200 cash bond and Defendant to be placed on house arrest with GPS . A Pre-trial conference is scheduled on 02-16-2017

According to the criminal complaint on February 10, 2017 an Officer with Racine Police Department was acting as a law enforcement officer at Horlick High School at 2119 Rapids Drive when he was directed by the principal to speak to a female student regarding a lewd and lascivious situation that occurred in class.

The Officer reports that the female student, indicated that on February 10, 2017 while in class the defendant had placed a Listerine breath strip on his private area and that a number of students witnessed the incident, and approximately five to ten minutes later the defendant walked up to the victim, grabbed her, and placed the Listerine strip onto her hand.

The complainant is informed that during the course of this investigation the Officer learned that the defendant had also touched the victims breasts on a number of occasions while at Horlick High School most recently February 6, 2017. The victim also indicated that about one or two weeks previous, while standing in class, the defendant came up behind her and slapped her in frontal lower waist area

The Officer spoke to two eyewitnesses, and witnesses reported a few days previously the defendant had grabbed victims breast and that she did not like what had occurred told him to quit it and that the defendant had an attitude like he did not care.