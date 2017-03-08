Hoverboard Catches Fire Causing $60,000 of Damages To College Ave Home Saturday Afternoon

On March 8, 2017 12:56 p.m. the Racine Fire Department along with the Racine Police Department responded to a fire at 1416 College Avenue. A hoverboard caught fire in a second-floor bedroom of a 2-story residence causing fire and smoke damage throughout the entire floor. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and checked for extension. The occupants were able to exit to safety unharmed as well as the family pets. The American Red Cross was not called. Estimated fire damage according to officials is $60,000