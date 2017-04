Hydrologic Outlook issued April 02 at 8:21PM CDT by NWS

…Minor flooding possible on the Fox River at New Munster… Predicted rainfall of 0.5 to 0.7 inches over the next 24 hours may send the Fox River at New Munster above its flood stage. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by Tuesday morning, at remain in minor flood for several days. Flood watches and or warnings may be required for this