Hydrologic Outlook issued February 28 at 10:15PM CST until March 05 at 12:00AM CST by NWS

Upstream melting snow and forecast precipitation may send the river into flood stage. Below is preliminary river forecast information. River forecasts are normally updated twice a day-in the morning and evening. Seven day river forecasts take into account past precipitation…soil moisture, etc…and predicted future precipitation for the next 48