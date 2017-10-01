January 10th-Kenosha Manpower Hiring Event!

NEW YEAR – NEW JOB with MANPOWER!

The Kenosha Manpower office is hosting a

HIRING EVENT

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017

9:30 AM TO NOON

7519 – 60th Avenue, Suite 120

Kenosha, WI 53142

Located right behind the Speedway Gas Station on Hwy. 50

We are hiring for over 100 immediate placements for dock work coordination, general laborers, truck load/unload, quality inspector, production assembly and machine operation opportunities in the Kenosha & Racine county areas! Many other long term assignments available for production team lead, maintenance mechanic technicians, certified cherry pickers and CAD Drafting, too.

Prior to attending, please apply with your online resume on our new and improved website, www.manpower.com.

Be prepared for an onsite interview and don’t forget your updated resume, employment identifications and high school verification if available. Bring a friend or family member to share the ride and possibly qualify for a referral bonus!

Stop your job search and start a NEW JOB with MANPOWER today!