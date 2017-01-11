January 11th-McLane Onsite Recruitment Event!

MCLANE ONSITE RECRUITMENT EVENT

Wednesday, January 11th, 2017

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Classroom C

Racine County Workforce Solutions,

1717 Taylor Ave., Racine

Currently HIRING Warehouse Specialists

(Order Selectors)

JOIN THE McLANE FOODSERVICE TEAM TODAY

McLane is a highly successful $46 billion supply chain services compa-ny. McLane Foodservice, a division of McLane Company, delivers product to the quick-service restaurant industry.

McLane offers Teammates:

Stable, growing company

Competitive pay

Extensive medical, dental and vision plans

Paid time off

Industry-leading 401k profit sharing plan

Requirements:

 Must have a diploma/GED/HSED

 Must pass a physical assessment

 Must pass a hair follicle drug screen

 Experience with order selecting or warehouse strongly preferred.

Environment – Order Selectors can work in our Dry area, Cooler (set at 32 degrees) or the Freezer (Set at 0 Degrees) for 10 hours a day and possibly more.

Schedule – When order selectors join the McLane Team, they must be flexible to work 9 AM – 7:30 PM or 1 PM – 11:30 PM. Weekends and Holidays would be required as well. The schedule is set however, schedules are bid on based on tenure twice a year and the schedule is subject to change.

Physical Labor – Order Selectors will typically move and sticker around 2,000 cases each 10 hour day. Our heaviest cases are 65 lbs. and the average case is 20-40 lbs.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.MCLANECO.COM/CAREERS UNDER THE STURTEVANT WI CAREERS SECTION.