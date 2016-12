January 12th-Adecco ONSITE RECRUITMENT in Burlington

Onsite Recruitment

Thursday, Jan. 12th, 2017

10:00 am – 12:00 Noon

at

Racine County Workforce Solutions

209 N. Main St. Burlington

 Machine Operators– All shifts- $10-12

 Assemblers– All shifts- $10-11

 Machinist- Delavan– Direct Hire- $18

 Forklift Operators- All shifts–$11-13

 Polishers/Grinders- 2nd shift-Delavan- $13

 Extrusion Operators– Delavan-$14-17

 Shipping Clerk- Delavan- $10-11

 Quality Tech- 3rd Shift- East Troy-$12

 Assemblers- Whitewater- $10-11

For more information call: (262) 728-5000

Apply online at www.AdeccoUSA.com

(use code 53115 when applying online)