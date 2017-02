Julian Thomas School Thanks Everyone For Helping Two Families!

Julian Thomas Elementary would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to each and every person, organization, company, who have donated money, cards, clothes, etc. We are so very lucky to have received so much love and support for our 2 families in need after they suffered losses in fires. A very special thank you to the group of Racine Firefighters for their very generous donations! Thank you to all of the Racine community.