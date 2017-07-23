July 15th thru July 23rd-Salmon-a-Rama

Salmon-a-Rama

July 15th thru July 23rd 2017!

Bigger, Better New location!

Pershing Park Grounds, Racine, WI

Bring your friends and family, and join the fun at the 2017 Salmon-A-Rama! The celebration runs all week long. Live entertainment, family events, fish boil, pig roast, smelt fry and more. There’s something for everyone!

Festival Events

Friday, July 14th – Event Kick-Off!

Smelt Fry: All you can eat! $12.00 per person, under 16 or over 60 years of age tickets $10.00. 4:00- 7:00 pm

Entertainment: “The Boys and Toys Band” – a diverse mix of Rock music and a dynamic stage performance. 7:30-11:00 pm Saturday

July 15th – Kid’s Day T-shirt painting, casting off the boat, face painting and balloon art by Cuddles and Billy Boy the Clowns. These events are free for those that attend.

For $3.00 unlimited use, the children will be able to bounce in a variety of bounce houses provided by Blue Sky In

flatables. Salmon-A-Rama will also be having minnow races for the entire family A special thank you to the Koss Foundation and their generous volunteers for helping out with this event.1:00-5:00 pm Fish Boil : $10.00. 4:00- 7:00 pm Entertainment : “Koltrane” – Country/

Rock. 7:00-11:00 pm.

Friday, July 21st Entertainment : “Identity Crisis” – a diverse mix of Modern Rock music and a dynamic stage performance. 7:30-11:00 pm.

Saturday, July 22nd – Harley Day House of Harley will be on site displaying their bikes for you to take a look & visit with the “Harley Girls.” Pig Roast: All you can eat! $12.00 per person, under 16 or over 60 years of age tickets. $10.00. 3:00- 7:00 pmEntertainment: “Bobby Friss” – Friss has steadily risen to the top of the Southeast Wisconsin’s active rock club scene. 7:30-11:00 pm.

Sunday, July 23rd – The Big Celebration On the final day of activities there will be something for everyone. Bring the kids to play in the bouncy houses and participate in other activities provided for the children. The large raffle for anyone participating in the event will take place, along with awards, large cash raffle and the winner of the G3 Boat for the peanut raffle will be announced. 12:00- 6:00 pm

Friday, July 15th – Sunday, July 23 rd- G3 Boats, Texas Roadhouse Peanut Raffle!

For more information and latest updates please visit

http://www.salmon-a-rama.com/