Benefit Dinner for Mark Eickhorst -Mr. Racine

Sunday July 2nd- 12 PM – 6 PM

Roma Lodge

7130 Spring Street

Hosted by Volunteer Center of Racine County This is a benefit for Mark Eickhorst, aka “Mr. Racine” who is in hospice care suffering from lymphoma.

For a minimum donation of $10 we are offering a mostaccioli dinner and silent auction.

Additional donations are accepted. Please donate what you can to help Mark in his time of need. See you on Sunday!