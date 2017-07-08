July 8th-Outdoor Movie in the Park “The Secret Life of Pets”

Please join City of Racine, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department for the rescheduled showing of “The Secret Life of Pets” on their outdoor movie screen at Solbraa Park on July 8th, 2017. The movie will begin at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.).

Games & activities will be available before the showing so arrive early! Bring blankets, lawn chairs, insect repellent, snacks and soft drinks.

Please leave pets at home.

This event is sponsored by Landmark Credit Union.

For more information please call (262) 636-9131

The updated summer movie schedule is as follows:

Saturday, July 8 The Secret Life of Pets Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd.

Saturday, July 15 The Angry Birds Movie Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.

Saturday, July 29 Moana Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Tuesday, August 1 Finding Dory Douglas Park, 2221 Douglas Ave