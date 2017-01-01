June 29th-FREE Music & More Concert

If you had one hour on Thursday June 29th to lift your spirits, calm your heart and bring you delight, would you spend it with Music & More? Come and join us and find out. You are invited to our FREE Concert from Noon to 1 PM. Performers are SAnnli Nakayama (vocal & violin), Fumi Nakayama & Brett Lipshutz (harpsichord & flute)Corporate Downsizing Quartet (vocal & guitars)

Held in in the air conditioned sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue.

Enjoy free lemonade and cookies before the concert. Enter the audience drawing for gift certificates. Donations are encouraged and will benefit Health Care Network, Faith, Hope & Love, and Our Harmony Club. Church is handicap accessible with elevator at parking lot door. Additional parking is available in adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center. Come early for best parking.