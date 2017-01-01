Kelly Services is HIRING-Doc Coordinators & Utility Workers

Kelly Services is now hiring for Doc Coordinators and utility workers in the Pleasant Prairie area for $11.50/hr from 7:00am-7:00pm, 7:00pm-7:00am rotating shifts.

 

Shift examples:
Week 1 Week 2
Mon-Scheduled to work Mon-Off
Tues-Scheduled to work Tues-Off
Wed-Off Wed-Scheduled to work
Thu-Off  Thu-Scheduled to work
Fri-Scheduled to work Fri-Off
Sat-Scheduled to work Sat-Off
Sun-Scheduled to work    Sun-Off

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. Send resumes to Mayr639@kellyservices.com to be offered a formal interview slot.

