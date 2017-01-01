Kelly Services is HIRING for DOC COORDINATORS & UTILITY WORKERS
Kelly Services is now hiring for Doc Coordinators and utility workers in the Pleasant Prairie area for $11.50/hr from 7:00am-7:00pm, 7:00pm-7:00am rotating shifts.
|Shift examples:
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Mon-Scheduled to work
|Mon-Off
|Tues-Scheduled to work
|Tues-Off
|Wed-Off
|Wed-Scheduled to work
|Thu-Off
|Thu-Scheduled to work
|Fri-Scheduled to work
|Fri-Off
|Sat-Scheduled to work
|Sat-Off
|Sun-Scheduled to work
|Sun-Off
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. Send resumes to Mayr639@kellyservices.com to be offered a formal interview slot.