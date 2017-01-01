Kelly Services is seeking DIRECT HIRE Machine Operators!

Do you have Machine Operation experience? Looking for a new career? Kelly Services has a great opportunity for you! We have DIRECT HIRE Machine Operation roles open on 3rd shift in Sturtevant, WI! (Not on bus line)

HOURS / SALARY

3rd Shift: 11pm-7am $12.00 – $14.00 per hour, depending on experience!

Must be able to work overtime!

JOB DESCRIPTION

2+ years of consistent Warehousing/Machine Operation/Assembly experience is required!

Must have great attendance and punctuality.

Must have a positive attitude and great work ethic!

Our client offers a fantastic benefit package and a 401k + 6% match!

Please forward updated Resume to linb559@kellyservices.com (Put “Machine Operator Resume-Sturtevant” in the Subject Line of your email.)