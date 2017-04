Kenosha Police seeking driver involved in fatal hit and run

The Kenosha Police Department is trying to identify the man and/or the motorcycle in these photos involved in a fatal hit and run accident (17-046515). The hit and run around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9th near 61st Street and 22nd Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian that was struck and died from is injuries was a 75-year-old Kenosha man,

If you can help, please contact Detective Poffenberger at 262-605-5205 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-807-8477.