Kentucky Shooting Suspect May Be Heading To Wisconsin

A Kentucky man wanted in connection with a February 17th shooting may be heading to Wisconsin according to a statewide attempt to locate alert was issued this morning

New Columbus, Ky. (February 18, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police at Post 5 Campbellsburg is investigating a non-fatal shooting in Owen County.

Derrick Mays Thomas, 23 of Mt. Sterling, is wanted in the connection for shooting a man and woman on February 17th in Owen County according to Kentucky State Police. Thomas then left the residence in a gray 2003 Mitsubishi Galant with Kentucky license plate number 124-VET. The victims were transported to University of Kentucky Hospital and St. Elizabeth Owenton for non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas is considered armed and dangers at this time Thomas is described as a 23 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with blue eyes. He may be in the company of his girlfriend Elizabeth Neal, 22 years of age, and their two juvenile children ages 1 and 3. Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or call 911