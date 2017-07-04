Kitchen Fire Causes Damage To Oregon Street Home

On 4/07/2017 02:08 a.m. the Racine Fire Department and Racine Police Department responded to a fire at 29 Oregon Street. Fire crews were dispatched for a stove fire called in by the resident of the above address. Upon arrival, fire crews assisted with multiple occupants exiting the house. No injuries were reported. The majority of the fire was extinguished by one of the occupants prior to fire department arrival. Fire crews had to do some minor overhaul and extinguishment. The occupants refused Red Cross and made other shelter arrangements. The property was turned over to the home owner who will be contacting their insurance company. Officials state that there is an estimated $4,000 in damages