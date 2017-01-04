Kmart located at 2211 S. Green Bay in Racine scheduled to close

According to a statement released today by Sears Holdings. 150 Sears and Kmart stores will be closing by April of 2017. Included in the closing is the Kmart Store located at 2211 S Green Bay Road. According to the release they are scheduled to be closed by the end of March 2017

Upcoming Store Closures “Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced.

As such: • On Wednesday, January 4, 2017, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

• On Tuesday, December 27, 2016, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.” Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.

Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.

SEARS HOLDINGS-SEARS AND KMART STORE CLOSINGS