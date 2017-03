Lake Effect Snow Warning issued March 13 at 8:39PM CDT until March 14 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS TO CONTINUE OVER PARTS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT… .Lake effect snow showers will continue to affect portions of east central into southeast Wisconsin overnight. The snow showers will be occasionally heavy and will reduce the visibility to one quarter to one half mile. Additional snowfall overnight will be 2