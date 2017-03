Lake Effect Snow Warning issued March 14 at 2:44AM CDT until March 14 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS FINALLY DIMINISHING… .Lake effect snow showers will continue to affect portions of far southeast Wisconsin this morning, but they are diminishing. The main snow band has shifted south into Illinois. However, there continue to be more snow showers streaming south down Lake Michigan that will clip far eastern Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha