Lake Effect Snow Warning issued March 14 at 9:46AM CDT until March 14 at 1:00PM CDT by NWS

…LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING INTO EARLY AFTERNOON… .A heavy lake effect snow band will slowly move south across eastern Racine and eastern Kenosha Counties into the early afternoon. Snowfall rates around 1 inch per hour have been occurring. 3 to 6 inches is expected from sunrise into the early afternoon over the far eastern portions of these counties with the