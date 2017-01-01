Large search being conducted for missing endangered woman

Update- From the Racine County Sheriff’s Office

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple fire departments and air resources are actively searching for a missing endangered person.

Lynn Rickard, is a white female, 59 years old, 5’4″, 150 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes is missing from the 4900 block of Schoen Rd. in the Town of Dover. She is oxygen reliant and possibly suffering from an unknown mental illness.

Anyone who sees Lynn should immediately contact Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300 or 911.

From the Union Grove- Yorkville Fire Department-

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: There is a large area search being conducted near 4915 Schoen Road at the present time for a missing woman. Please do not fly or operate any radio controlled drones or recreational aircraft until this situation has been resolved. Flight For life will be in the area assisting and needs clear airspace. Operation of any of these aircraft in the area can cause serious life threatening situations while Flight is in the area. Thank you for your cooperation.

Area residents stated that they have received calls stating that “This is an important message from Racine County sheriffs office is currently looking for a female white shoes should be 5’4” 150 pounds she has brown eyes and long brown hair she suffers from mental health illness and should be on oxygen but does not have her oxygen. She left early this morning on June 25 . Anyone with information is asked to contact Racine County Dispatch Center at 262-886-2300