Letsch Staffing is Hiring-Adminstrative Position

  • Hours are 8am to 4pm (M-F).   Temp to hire.
  • Someone who is proficient in word and excel, ACT database would be a plus
  • Professional, polite, organized and able to work independently.
  • 1 – 3 years experience.
  • Run local errands, do inventory for the break room supplies
  • Answer & screen & transfer inbound calls
  • Receive & direct website email requests and provide backup for the Domestic Sales Sample procedures
  • Ordering of the marketing materials/business cards
  • Schedule and coordinate meetings & parties
  • Prepare agendas for all meetings
  • Record and compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings

