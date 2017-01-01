Letsch Staffing is Hiring-Adminstrative Position
- Hours are 8am to 4pm (M-F). Temp to hire.
- Someone who is proficient in word and excel, ACT database would be a plus
- Professional, polite, organized and able to work independently.
- 1 – 3 years experience.
- Run local errands, do inventory for the break room supplies
- Answer & screen & transfer inbound calls
- Receive & direct website email requests and provide backup for the Domestic Sales Sample procedures
- Ordering of the marketing materials/business cards
- Schedule and coordinate meetings & parties
- Prepare agendas for all meetings
- Record and compile, transcribe and distribute minutes of meetings
Visit www.letschstaffing.com to start your application.