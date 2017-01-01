Letsch Staffing is HIRING! Numerous positions available

Letsch Staffing is HIRING! Many positions in assembly,factory, office and skilled trades!



Letsch Staffing Services

Creating a successful partnership between experienced employees and great businesses.

8411 Corporate Drive , Suite 200 , Mount Pleasant Wisconsin United States 53406

ASSEMBLY JOBS AVAILABLE

Looking for good strong candidates.

1st & 2nd shifts.

Long term assignment that can become permanent for right candidate.

Must be able to lift 25-30lbs consistently

Have reliable transportation

Starting @ 10.00/hr

BUFFER

Grind, sand, or polish, using hand tools or hand-held power tools, a variety of metal.

Includes chippers, buffers, and finishers.

Polishes parts of assembled smoking pipes: Secures buffing wheel on machine arbor, using wrench.

CNC OPERATOR

Basic CNC operator

2nd shift & weekend shift

Basic skills

Milling & Lathe experience

DIE CAST OPERATOR

Sets up and operates die casting machine to cast parts.

Bolts die section in position and adjusts stroke of ram.

Blows metal fragments from die surfaces, using air hose, and brushes lubricant into die cavity and onto plunger.

Hand ladles molten metal into chamber of machine when operating cold-chamber.

Pushes button to close & lock dies; activate plunger that forces molten metal into die cavities.

Removes casting after dies open automatically, pliers/tongs.

GENERAL LABORER

The job duties of a general laborer vary. They may include cleaning and preparing a job site, loading and delivering materials and using a variety of tools and machines, such as blowtorches, forklifts, levels, lifts, power drills, grinders, saws, pressure washers and water spraying equipment. Laborers set up and take down ladders, scaffolding and other temporary structures.

GENERAL MACHINISTS

Compensation: $10 + based on experience.

Need to have a machining background. Strong math skills and good inspection skills. Must have reliable transportation.INSTALLER

Installer must be able to read a ruler

Previous experience would be good but willing to train.LATHE SET-UP

Assure compliance of quality standards on all production operations.

Must have the ability to teach programming using CAD/CAM software to machinists of lesser or no experience.

Recommend tooling applications and operational sequence to assist in developing practical programming for new production and unusual prototype machining requirements.

2nd Shift

MACHINE OPERATOR

2nd & 3rd Shift

Attention to detail and quality control experience

2nd shift $10 and up

3rd shift $10 and up

Pay is based on experience

MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY

Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.

Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!

PACKAGING

Racine, WI

2nd Shift

$9 per hour

Standing position

Must be able to bend, twist & lift up to 50lbs

Entry level

LAWN CARE TECHNICIAN

Must be Certified State of WI

Must have proof of certification

Has to be dependable

At least 3 years experience

Has to be able to stand, walk, lift

Good driving record

Mow lawns, irrigate plants

Maintain trees and flowers

INSTALL TECHNICIAN

Must have low volt experience

Installing computers, TV’s and phones

NIGHT SHIFT SUPERVISOR

7:00p.m. – 7:00a.m.

5 nights a week

Bilingual preferred

Experienced supervising a large number of employees

Food facility experience wanted Sanitation mixing packaging

PUNCH PRESS OPERATOR

Configures and operates mechanical press equipment to shape materials used in manufacturing operations.

Performs operations such as blanking, bending, punching, forming, etc., on a variety of materials, based on blueprints and other instructions.

Responsibilities include configuring equipment and calibrating gauge settings, recognizing condition of dies, loading materials onto the equipment, feeding material through die, and positioning and removing parts from the die.

Keeps a record of number of pieces made and of routine equipment maintenance performed.

Reads work schedule to ascertain production information, such as size, type, and quantity to be processed.

Requires a high school diploma or its equivalent with 1-3 years of experience in the field

$12.00/Hour

Many other positions available