Letsch Staffing is HIRING! Many positions in assembly,factory, office and skilled trades!
Apply online today at Letsch Staffing at http://www.letschstaffing.com/apply-with-us
Letsch Staffing Services
Creating a successful partnership between experienced employees and great businesses.
8411 Corporate Drive , Suite 200 , Mount Pleasant Wisconsin United States 53406
ASSEMBLY JOBS AVAILABLE
Looking for good strong candidates.
1st & 2nd shifts.
Long term assignment that can become permanent for right candidate.
Must be able to lift 25-30lbs consistently
Have reliable transportation
Starting @ 10.00/hr
BUFFER
Grind, sand, or polish, using hand tools or hand-held power tools, a variety of metal.
Includes chippers, buffers, and finishers.
Polishes parts of assembled smoking pipes: Secures buffing wheel on machine arbor, using wrench.
CNC OPERATOR
Basic CNC operator
2nd shift & weekend shift
Basic skills
Milling & Lathe experience
DIE CAST OPERATOR
Sets up and operates die casting machine to cast parts.
Bolts die section in position and adjusts stroke of ram.
Blows metal fragments from die surfaces, using air hose, and brushes lubricant into die cavity and onto plunger.
Hand ladles molten metal into chamber of machine when operating cold-chamber.
Pushes button to close & lock dies; activate plunger that forces molten metal into die cavities.
Removes casting after dies open automatically, pliers/tongs.
GENERAL LABORER
The job duties of a general laborer vary. They may include cleaning and preparing a job site, loading and delivering materials and using a variety of tools and machines, such as blowtorches, forklifts, levels, lifts, power drills, grinders, saws, pressure washers and water spraying equipment. Laborers set up and take down ladders, scaffolding and other temporary structures.
GENERAL MACHINISTS
Compensation: $10 + based on experience.
Need to have a machining background. Strong math skills and good inspection skills. Must have reliable transportation.INSTALLER
Installer must be able to read a ruler
Previous experience would be good but willing to train.LATHE SET-UP
Assure compliance of quality standards on all production operations.
Must have the ability to teach programming using CAD/CAM software to machinists of lesser or no experience.
Recommend tooling applications and operational sequence to assist in developing practical programming for new production and unusual prototype machining requirements.
2nd Shift
MACHINE OPERATOR
2nd & 3rd Shift
Attention to detail and quality control experience
2nd shift $10 and up
3rd shift $10 and up
Pay is based on experience
MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY
Compensation: $12+, dependent on experience.
Need to have good mechanical aptitude, good attention to detail. Need to be able to read a blueprint. Need to be familiar with small hand tools and work with a team or alone. Local company that is growing fast!
PACKAGING
Racine, WI
2nd Shift
$9 per hour
Standing position
Must be able to bend, twist & lift up to 50lbs
Entry level
LAWN CARE TECHNICIAN
Must be Certified State of WI
Must have proof of certification
Has to be dependable
At least 3 years experience
Has to be able to stand, walk, lift
Good driving record
Mow lawns, irrigate plants
Maintain trees and flowers
INSTALL TECHNICIAN
Must have low volt experience
Installing computers, TV’s and phones
NIGHT SHIFT SUPERVISOR
7:00p.m. – 7:00a.m.
5 nights a week
Bilingual preferred
Experienced supervising a large number of employees
Food facility experience wanted Sanitation mixing packaging
PUNCH PRESS OPERATOR
Configures and operates mechanical press equipment to shape materials used in manufacturing operations.
Performs operations such as blanking, bending, punching, forming, etc., on a variety of materials, based on blueprints and other instructions.
Responsibilities include configuring equipment and calibrating gauge settings, recognizing condition of dies, loading materials onto the equipment, feeding material through die, and positioning and removing parts from the die.
Keeps a record of number of pieces made and of routine equipment maintenance performed.
Reads work schedule to ascertain production information, such as size, type, and quantity to be processed.
Requires a high school diploma or its equivalent with 1-3 years of experience in the field
$12.00/Hour
Many other positions available