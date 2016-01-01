Letsch Staffing is Seeking a Mechanic

Restores pumps & conveyors to like new condition using bill of materials

Electrical or hydraulic schematic drawings & photo stories

Repairs & replaces major components such as pumps, booms structural cracks and electrical parts

Rebuilds minor components, including piping, cylinders’, hose making, hopper and final finishing

Rewires complete machines based on specific schematic drawings

Prepares documentation and checklists accurately

Troubleshoots electrical & hydraulic systems

Endures work area is clean orderly and safe on a daily basis

performs other duties as assigned

Knowledge of 12 & 24 volt electrical systems

At least 2 years’ experience as a mechanic

6:00am – 2:30pm

Basic automotive/truck fabrication skills and knowledge

Some experience in heavy equipment rebuilding is helpful

Mechanic must own tools necessary to make the repairs in a timely, efficient manner.

Need to be able to work inside & outside in heat/cold, wet/humid, dry/arid conditions. Frequently required to use personal protective equipment to prevent exposure to hazardous materials.

The noise level is frequently loud.

Have to be able to stand, bend, squat, climb stairs and lift frequently. Ability to lift up to 50-70 lbs.

Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com or call for an appointment 262.886.8179.