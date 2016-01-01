Letsch Staffing is Seeking a Mechanic

 

  • Restores pumps & conveyors to like new condition using bill of materials
  • Electrical or hydraulic schematic drawings & photo stories
  • Repairs & replaces major components such as pumps, booms structural cracks and electrical parts
  • Rebuilds minor components, including piping, cylinders’, hose making, hopper and final finishing
  • Rewires complete machines based on specific schematic drawings
  • Prepares documentation and checklists accurately
  • Troubleshoots electrical & hydraulic systems
  • Endures work area is clean orderly and safe on a daily basis
  • performs other duties as assigned
  • Knowledge of 12 & 24 volt electrical systems
  • At least 2 years’ experience as a mechanic
  • 6:00am – 2:30pm
  • Basic automotive/truck fabrication skills and knowledge
  • Some experience in heavy equipment rebuilding is helpful
  • Mechanic must own tools necessary to make the repairs in a timely, efficient manner.
  • Need to be able to work inside & outside in heat/cold, wet/humid, dry/arid conditions.  Frequently required to use personal protective equipment to prevent exposure to hazardous materials.
  • The noise level is frequently loud.
  • Have to be able to stand, bend, squat, climb stairs and lift frequently. Ability to lift up to 50-70 lbs.

 

Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com or call for an appointment 262.886.8179.

