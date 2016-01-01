Letsch Staffing is Seeking a Mechanic
Letsch Staffing is seeking a MECHANIC
- Restores pumps & conveyors to like new condition using bill of materials
- Electrical or hydraulic schematic drawings & photo stories
- Repairs & replaces major components such as pumps, booms structural cracks and electrical parts
- Rebuilds minor components, including piping, cylinders’, hose making, hopper and final finishing
- Rewires complete machines based on specific schematic drawings
- Prepares documentation and checklists accurately
- Troubleshoots electrical & hydraulic systems
- Endures work area is clean orderly and safe on a daily basis
- performs other duties as assigned
- Knowledge of 12 & 24 volt electrical systems
- At least 2 years’ experience as a mechanic
- 6:00am – 2:30pm
- Basic automotive/truck fabrication skills and knowledge
- Some experience in heavy equipment rebuilding is helpful
- Mechanic must own tools necessary to make the repairs in a timely, efficient manner.
- Need to be able to work inside & outside in heat/cold, wet/humid, dry/arid conditions. Frequently required to use personal protective equipment to prevent exposure to hazardous materials.
- The noise level is frequently loud.
- Have to be able to stand, bend, squat, climb stairs and lift frequently. Ability to lift up to 50-70 lbs.
Apply online at www.letschstaffing.com or call for an appointment 262.886.8179.