Letsch Staffing is seeking a PUNCH PRESS OPERATOR

• Configures and operates mechanical press equipment to shape materials used in manufacturing operations.

• Performs operations such as blanking, bending, punching, forming, etc., on a variety of materials, based on blueprints and other instructions.

• Responsibilities include configuring equipment and calibrating gauge settings, recognizing condition of dies, loading materials onto the equipment, feeding material through die, and positioning and removing parts from the die.

• Keeps a record of number of pieces made and of routine equipment maintenance performed.

• Reads work schedule to ascertain production information, such as size, type, and quantity to be processed.

• Requires a high school diploma or its equivalent with 1-3 years of experience in the field

• $12.00/Hour

