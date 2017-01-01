Letsch Staffing is seeking an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
Letsch Staffing is seeking an
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
Hours 8:00 – 4:30
- Strong Admin, Word, Excel A/P & A/R invoices office supplies greet customers and help assist, sort mail, purchasing, maintain office equip, ability to multi task
- phones
- Professional office skills
- Excellent written & oral communications skills
- Coordinate in house meetings & training sessions, providing support for meals & transportation.
- Writing commission sheets as directed, organizing W-9 forms, tax exempt forms and certification of insurance.
- Multiline phone experience
- Ability to handle detailed work with a high degree of accuracy.
- Call for needed repairs on office equipment and report monthly usage.
- receive payments for services & products. Process credit card payments.
- Manage the credit reference database by sending out reference requests.
—
Start your Application online at www.letschstaffing.com or call and make an appointment 262-886-8179.