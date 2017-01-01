Life Navigators Is Seeking A Registered Nurse

Interested in being part of a great team and organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities? Life Navigators is seeking to hire a Registered Nurse (RN) to join our service team. Life Navigators’ mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental and related disabilities, their families.

Working as part of the Family Care Team, the RN will be responsible for providing assessment, monitoring, health and wellness promotion, medical intervention and other community based services to individuals with disabilities. This RN position will primarily focus on service delivery in southern Milwaukee county and Racine/Kenosha counties.

Must be licensed to practice in Wisconsin, a bachelor’s degree is preferred. One year experience in working with individuals with disabilities is required. Conversational Spanish skills a plus. Personal transportation and insurance required. Strong written and verbal communication skills; ability to promote programs and services a must. Please see attached job description for additional information.

Life Navigators offers a highly competitive and comprehensive salary and benefits package. Named a 2015 Best Place to Work by the Milwaukee Business Journal, we invite you to learn more about our flexible, positive culture. To apply for this position, please send or email a cover letter and resume to:

Program Manager

Life Navigators

7203 West Center Street

Milwaukee, WI 53210

Email: information@lifenavigators.org

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Provide comprehensive assessment and evaluation services to individuals with disabilities and

frail elders served under Life Navigators Care Management Unit as part of the Family Care

Program.

2. Establish and monitor health and wellness for individuals (members) served under the

program.

3. Provide medical intervention and coordination with medical providers as necessary to promote

safety, independence and foster community integration for each member.

4. Perform routine health monitoring services to ensure the safety of members served.

5. Provide crisis intervention as needed and coordination services with other health, behavioral

and medical providers.

6. Participate as an active member of the Interdisciplinary Team delivering services.

7. Achieve and maintain certification as a Long Term Care Functional Screener with the State of

Wisconsin.

8. Engage in ongoing educational and certification opportunities in accordance with agency

funding sources and for agency purposes.

9. Monitor caseload and prepare written reports, correspondence and program documentation for

agency purposes and for funding sources.

10. Represent the interests of Life Navigators and people with disabilities in various community

wide committee and coalitions. Provide information and assistance services to consumers,

families, professionals and the community.

11. Administer policies and procedures effectively and perform related duties as required or

delegated by supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Valid Wisconsin RN license, bachelor’s degree in nursing preferred.

2. One or more years of direct experience in serving individuals with disabilities required.

3. Excellent written and oral communication skills with the ability to communicate key information

clearly and in a timely manner.

4. Experience in serving people with developmental disabilities and knowledge of the Milwaukee

County service system.

5. Excellent computer skills, including knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and Google Suite.

6. A valid Wisconsin driver’s license, vehicle and insurance.

7. State of Wisconsin caregiver background check required.