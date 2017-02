LOCATED-Snickers was found

Update-Snicker’s parents notified us that she was located last night after wandering away and spent the night at Wisconsin Humane Society.

LOST DOG-Snickers a 13 year old black lab is missing in the area of the 1000 block of West Lawn and Kinzie. She went missing late Saturday night (February 4th), when she wandered out of the yeard. She takes daily medication and maybe still wearing a purple bandage (example pictured)