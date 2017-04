LOST CAT-Frank is lost area of 4 Mile and Main/Erie

LOST CAT-Frank is missing area of 4 Mile and Main/Erie. Owners think he may have may┬áhae snuck out behind their backs last night Friday 4/7). No sign of him this morning; if you see him around your yard he’s VERY friendly, his name is Frank. His is microchipped, fixed and a long hair domestic cat (brown & black). He is wearing a black collar with no tags. If you see him please call or text 262-822-1034. Lost on 4 Mile between Erie & Main, Racine, Wisconsin