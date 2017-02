LOST DOG-Dozer has been missing almost a year

DOZER IS STILL MISSING!!!!!! LOST DOG-Dozer went missing somewhere in the area of the Pike River Pathway (Old Spring, Sunnyslope, Oakes Rd area) He went missing around 4 p.m. on 3/14/16 when they were out walking and he started to chase some ducks. He is microchipped. Owners have contacted dispatch and Wisconsin Humane Society. If seen or found please call 262-664-3904

or 262-994-7284