LOST DOG-Kane is missing Emmertsen and Killdeer

Kane and his owner were out for a walk last night around 7p.m. and were struck by a vehicle. Kane is lost in the area of Emmertsen Road near Killdeer. Kane was wearing a collar and leash and was limping, he ran towards Greenway Lane after the accident. He is microchipped. The dog’s owner was injured but at this point is more worried about finding her dog. If seen or found please call 262.902.1345 or 262-886-1635.