LOST DOG- Riley is lost in the area of Kensington Square Rd and Majestic Hills Dr Sturtevant He is a black/white siberian husky. He is chipped. Last seen last night around 6pm. If seen or found please contact 815-735-7546. He is wearing a chainlink collar but unfortunately no tag.