LOST DRONE-Crash landed near Horlick High School

A Racine resident has a missing/lost drone. He believes it would have crash landed near Horlick High School last night (March 1st) He states due to the wind it could be south east of there by as much as 1/4 mile .. The drone is all black and.about the size of a LARGE shoe box. If located please call 262-225-1864 .