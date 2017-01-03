Man accused of selling crack cocaine flees from police

Daryll A Winkler 39 of Racine has been charged with three counts of Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (<=1g), and one count of Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. He was given a $30,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Courts on Thursday February 2, 2017. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9,2017.

According to the criminal complaint, during January and February of 2017 the Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit made controlled purchases of crack cocaine from the department. Investigators report on 3/1/17, at approximately 2:57 p.m., they observed the defendant traveling northbound on Valley Drive and make a westbound turn onto Fairview Terrace, an attempt was made to stop the defendant in reference to the above mentioned investigation. Winkler pulled into a driveway on Fairview Terrace, but as squads approached his vehicle with lights and sirens activated, Winkler pulled out of the driveway rapidly and proceeded to drive around the squads, almost striking Investigators and proceeded down the road at a high rate of speed, the complaint reads.

Officers pursued the defendant vehicle eastbound on Washington Ave., for a length of 2.7 miles while the defendant reached tops speeds of approximately 60 mph until the pursuit stopped in the 1800 block of Taylor Ave. According to investigators the pursuit lasted 4 minutes