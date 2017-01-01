Man Arrested After Attempted Burglary at SF Petroleum

On 6-16-2017 at 12:18 am, an employee was inside of the SF Petroleum while the business doors were locked. At that time, the front window was broken. The employee noticed a male suspect wearing a black hoody standing outside by the broken window. The suspect left the area shortly after the employee confronted him.

Immediate attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. The suspect was later identified as SHANE WILLIAMS, 37 from Racine.

At 6:34 am, a Mount Pleasant officer was on patrol in the 2200 block of Howe St. when he recognized a person matching the description of the suspect (WILLIAMS) in this case. After a brief interview was conducted and evidence linked WILLIAMS to this crime, he was arrested.

WILLIAMS was taken to the Racine County Jail. Criminal charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for:

1. Attempted Burglary

2. Possession of burglarious tools

3. Criminal damage to property