Man arrested for 4th OWI states he had “2 tequila’s for breakfast”

William C Lower, 58 of Racine has been charged with his 4th OWI. He was given a $1,000 cash bond after making his initial appearance in Racine Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 4, 2017, at 12:12 PM, deputies made contact with the Defendant, as he operated his vehicle at 101 MPH in the area of Apple Road and S. Division Road in the Village of Wind Lake. The posted speed limit in that area is 55 MPH. The Defendant deviated from his lane several times and the deputy had to accelerate over 100 MPH in an attempt to catch up to the Defendant’s vehicle.

Upon contact with the Defendant, the operator of the vehicle, the deputy detected an overwhelming odor of intoxicants coming from the interior of the vehicle. The Defendant spoke with slurred speech, told the deputy he was only going 65 MPH and that when he was passing a pickup truck, he had “tried to pass that, he needs to get some experience.” The Defendant had great difficulty getting his glove box open to produce insurance. When the Defendant exited the vehicle his pants fell to his knees and he swayed from side to side.

The Defendant exhibited clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test as well as the walk and turn test, but then declined to participate in the one leg stand test. A preliminary breath reading produced a result of .097, the complaint reads.

A review of the Defendant’s record revealed that the Defendant has had three prior convictions for operating while intoxicated, one of which caused an injury. The Defendant is currently on an alcohol restriction of a .02. The Defendant submitted to a blood draw, completed at 1:31 PM.

The criminal complaint states that the, the Defendant indicated he had “2 tequila’s for breakfast” and laughed about his BAC level, guessing it would be a ‘.3, .4?”