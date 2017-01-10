Man Arrested for 6th OWI After Hitting Utility Pole

Earl E Knuckles, 68 of Racine has been charged with his 6th OWI. He was assigned a $2,500 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 18,2017.

According to the criminal complaint on January 10, 2017 at 1:14 a.m. Racine Police observed a truck in the 700 block of N. Memorial Drive blocking two lanes of traffic. At the time the officer believed the driver was exiting a driveway. The vehicle began to travel past the officers location where he observed front end damage to the truck. The officer uncertain if it was old or fresh damage drove to where the vehicle had been blocking traffic and observed tracks that led directly to a snow bank and directly to a utility pole.

Officers were able to relocate the defendant and initiated a traffic stop. Officers observed the defendants eyes were blood shot and glossy. The defendants speech was slow and slurred and he was unable to locate his drivers license. The officer noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the defendant and open intoxicants in the vehicle. When asked if he had consumed any intoxicants, the defendant wouldn’t answer, the complaint reads.

Officers determined that the defendant would be transported to Wheaton Franciscan/Ascension for field sobriety tests. The complaint states, that the defendant was unable to stand or walk without or get into the squad car without police assistance.

The defendant consented to a blood draw and while at the hospital, the defendant allegedly stated multiple times he was “too drunk to drive”.