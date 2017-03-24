Man charged after Racine Police K9 Unit finds 26 grams of heroin

Jerald D Hodges, of Waukegan has been charged with Possess w/Intent-Heroin(>10-50g). His bond was set at $ 5000.00 cash after appearing in Racine Circuit Court Monday afternoon. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on 03/24/2017, members of the Special Investigations Unit with the Racine Police Department assisted with two buy bust operations in the City of Racine, Wisconsin.

Police responded to 1700 Durand Avenue, (Seeker Motel) and secured the room. It was anticipated that an individual identified as Jerald Hodges would be coming to the room to deliver heroin.

The defendant knocked on the door and was detained by police. It should be noted the vehicle HODGES arrived in was still running and parked directly in front of the room. Nothing was located on the defendants person. Police advised HODGES they believed he was transporting a significant amount of heroin for delivery from Waukegan to the Seeker Motel.

Racine Police K-9 Officer BEAL and partner DIXIE arrived and completed an open air walk around/sniff of the mentioned vehicle where she alerted on the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, authorities opened the gas tank filling door located on the passenger side rear quarter panel of the vehicle, they observed a clear, plastic, knotted baggie. Inside the baggie, they observed an approximate golf ball-size chunk of a brown chunky/powdery substance which weighed 26.5 grams and tested positive for heroin