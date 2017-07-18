Man charged in July 18th Shooting on Packard

Jordan L Goines, of Racine has been charged with 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was given a $2,500 cash bond after appearing in Racine Courts on Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint on July 18, 2017, officers of the Racine Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Packard Avenue, reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival a witness was interviewed by officers and advised the following, that he was in front of a residence when he heard a car engine accelerate loudly, looked toward the south and observed a Gray Dodge Durango with a person in the rear passenger seat holding a gun completely outside the window and begin shooting at a group of approximately 10 males who were on the porch of a residence, continued to drive north bound in his direction and that the firing continued as the vehicle passed his location. Officers advise that approximately 18-9 mm shell casings were recovered in the street along the Durango’s described travel path. Officers advised that 5 parked vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

On July 19, 2017, Investigators interviewed Jordan Goines who admitted to driving the Durango through the 1500 block of Packard Avenue at the time the shots were fired. Goines stated that three other parties were all in the vehicle with him, and one of the parties had a Tech 9 and fired out the window from the rear passenger window as they drove down the 1500 block of Packard. Gaines stated that while they were driving in the 1500 block of Packard they heard shots fired, the criminal complaint states.

Investigators advise that the defendant is a NFL (Northside For Life) gang member and that the Dirty P gang and NFL gangs are constantly feuding and are well known a violent. Investigators state that the 1500 block of Packard Avenue is in the area the Dirty P gang primarily enforces.