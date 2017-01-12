Man Charged in New Year’s Day Attempted Robbery

Isidro Montiel-Arias 36 of Rantoul, IL has been charged with felony attempted robbery. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday January 3rd and was given a $750 cash bond. His Preliminary hearing is scheduled on January 12, 2017

According to the criminal complaint on on January 1,2017 Racine Police responded to Durand and Lathrop reference a robbery. Dispatch advised the victim was waiting at a business and the suspect had entered BP Gas Station at 3900 Durand Ave and had not exited the store.

The defendant was located hiding in a bathroom located on the eastside of the building. The victim told police that while he was sitting at the bus stop nearby, the defendant approached him, pulled out a switch blade knife and said “Give me all the money in your pockets”. The defendant patted the victim down and was unable to locate anything