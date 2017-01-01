Man charged in the March 2016 homicide of James Norris

Alex T Adams 28 of Racine has been charged with 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. He was assigned a $100,000 cash bond after making his initial appearance Wednesday in Racine Circuit Courts

The criminal complaint states On March 25, 2016, at 11:33 pm, officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Green Street, regarding a shots fired call. James Norris was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Green Street after making a delivery of food from his employer Super Steak and Lemonade.

The person who placed the order advised that approximately 15-20 minutes after the delivery driver left her apartment, three to four gun shots were heard.

Witness contacted 911 stating he heard 3 shots and and gave information about possible suspects and the direction they fled.

Information was developed through a Crime Stoppers tip that a possible offender was Alex Adams. During a recorded interview Adams told Investigators he had been at his mother’s house all night, however Investigators during their investigations verified that Adams was not in the residence prior or during the shooting.

The criminal complaint states that, witnesses interviewed by police stated that Adams arrived before police arrived on scene after the homicide and that Adams was breathing hard from running and believed to be carrying a .38 revolver, another witness told authorities that Adams went to his residence, Adams handed him the gun and a bag of ammunition and said “just hold this” and said that the defendant stated that “I had to shoot him” “I wasn’t trying to do it, it just happened.” The witness stated that Adams was trying to rob the delivery driver and that “it wasn’t suppose to go like that”.

Security footage was obtained from Wal-Mart for the last ammunition sale for the type of ammunition that was found inside the Wal-Mart bag with the recovered gun and that the video footage shows Adams purchasing the ammunition, the criminal complaint states

The State Crime Lab examined the three fired jacketed hollow point bullets and opines that they were fired through the barrel of the Smith & Wesson revolver that was recovered by investigators from the witness who states he received from Adams.