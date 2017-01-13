Man Charged With Homicide in January Overdose Death

Warren R Whitehead, 47 of Milwaukee has been charged with 1st Reckless Homicide/Deliver Drugs. Whitehead he being held on a $100,000 cash bond after appearing in Racine Circuit Courts this afternoon. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9,2017

According to the criminal complaint on January 15, 2017, Racine police responded to the 5600 block of Castle Court, for a report of an overdose. They found the victim who was transported by rescue to the hospital and ultimately Froedert where she later died from drug intoxication.

Investigators of the Racine Police Department, began an investigation into where the patient might have gotten the drugs that lead to her death. He spoke with a witness who stated that he had been with the victim and he was aware that she had a serious addiction. The witness stated that on 1/13/17, he drove the victim to Milwaukee and the investigation shows that text messages the victim was in contact with Whitehead on the way to Milwaukee to purchase drugs from him, the complaint reads

Investigators with the Racine Police Department subsequently executed a search warrant at 1527 Marshall St., in Milwaukee and found the apartment belonged to Whitehead. Located inside were 5 cellular phones, a heroin user kit, 77 Xanax pills, green prescription bottles from “Hayat Pharmacy” that had methadone residue inside and inside a locked safe were 6, 80 mL bottle of methadone and 7 empty 80mLbottles, all prescribed to Whitehead. Located in the victim’s apartment was the same green bottle from “Hayat Pharmacy”.

The criminal complaint states that the defendant was interviewed and admitted that the victim was at his house on 1/13/17 but continued to give conflicting stories about why she was there. First he claimed she was there to get “support group” flyers to hand out for a support group in Kenosha and gave additional different stories about why she was coming to his residence. He also acknowledged that the victim had been texting him on his cell phone prior to her arrival. He described that he had a prescription for Methadone and received 13 80mL bottles at a time to take home from the clinic he was a patient at in Milwaukee.